Three held for demanding extortion

TOBA TEK SINGH: Arouti police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly throwing two letters to the houses of two men, posing them activists of a banned outfit.

The district police official told media that Khalid of Mehr Chanh locality and Yousaf of Chak 762/GB told the police some accused persons threw letters in their houses two days ago.

They said that the accused, posing them as activists of a banned outfit, threatened them of dire consequences in their letters if they did not pay them Rs 2.5 million and Rs 500,000 respectively as extortion.

The complainants also received calls from different mobile numbers to threaten them.

After receiving the complaints, DPO Mansoorul Haq Rana formed an investigation team headed by Kamalia DSP Atif Meraj, which traced the all three accused persons with the help of call data.

They were identified as Ajmal Raza of Pindi Ghaziabad, Muhammad Hasnain of Mehr Chand Wali and Abdul Wahid of Chak 721/GB.

The police also seized mobile phones and computers of the accused and started further investigation.