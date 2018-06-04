PML-N to award tickets to loyal workers: Kh Asif

SIALKOT: The newly-appointed PML-N Election Committee Gujranwala Division chairman Khawaja Asif Sunday said the party would award tickets to the potential candidates for 2018 general election.

The PML-N would prefer awarding party tickets to those candidates, including former MNAs and MPAs, who remained loyal with the party in every hard time, he said.

Addressing an important meeting of the former MNAs, MPAs and party workers here at the PML-N House on Sunday, he said loyal and sincere workers were the party’s asset.

He thanked his voters and supporters, saying the people of Sialkot had

voted him into power by showing their complete political trust and confidence in him. He said he would win the upcoming general election with the power of people's votes.