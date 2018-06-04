Will commit suicide if salary amount taken back: officer

LAHORE: The Supreme Court Sunday ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make an assessment of total properties of chief executive officers (CEOs) of six companies.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked NAB to investigate and make an assessment that how much properties these officers own so that the public money could be recovered from them. On the occasion, CEO of Urban Planning & Managing Company Dr Nasir Javed threatened in the courtroom that he would commit suicide if the amount paid to him as salary was taken back. To this, the chief justice remarked that the court would not change its decision over the suicide threat. He told the officer that he could do whatever he liked but the public money would be recovered from him and other officers.

The CJ remarked that if any head of a company would fail to return the public money would have to go to jail.