Fazl to announce MMA election manifesto

LAHORE: Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaquat Baloch who is also Secretary General of the MMA has said that the form of the nomination papers for the elections was in line with the law passed by the Parliament, while the Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce MMA election manifesto.

He was speaking at a public Iftar programme in NA 130 on Sunday. Liaquat Baloch said that all those who had secured unlawful benefits under the government umbrella were bound to fall in the grip of the law.

He said that the MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce the MMA election manifesto. He further said that MMA parliamentary boards comprising provincial and district heads of the component parties had been set up and these would forward their recommendations to the central parliamentary board.

He further said that a 10-member central parliamentary board of the MMA had been constituted. Its members are Liaquat Baloch, Muhammad Akram Durrani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Asadullah Bhutto, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Allama Ramzan Tauqir, Rana Shafiq Pasroori and Muhammad Fiaz Khan.

He said that the MMA candidate would be the one who has been issued ticket by the central parliamentary board and in case of any dispute the decision of the supreme council would be final.