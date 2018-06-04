Garrison Versity clarifies news

Reporter stands by story

LAHORE: The spokesperson of Lahore Garrison University clarified Sunday that the media teams of the Jang Group and Geo were not stopped from media coverage on arrival of Chief Justice of Pakistan for the ceremony at Lahore Garrison University. In this regard the published news item is contradicting to facts and misleading. The spokesperson further clarified that Commander Corps 4 Lt. Gen Amir Riaz neither participated in the ceremony nor his name was included in the media invitation, issued by Lahore Garrison University. The administration of LGU requested all media teams one day before event to provide their details for security clearance and only those media teams were allowed to enter the university premises who provided their details a day before ceremony for security clearance. University administration shows the serious concern over the linkage of entry issue with the Commander Corps 4, as it is against the professional ethics.

Our correspondent adds: The reporter stands by his story.