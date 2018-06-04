2 cops injured in grenade attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two cops sustained injuries in a hand-grenade attack on a checkpost in the city, police said on Sunday. They said that miscreants riding a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Faqirnee Gate Checkpost in the wee hours of Sunday.

They said that two cops manning the checkpost, including Khayam and Iftikhar Hussain, sustained injuries in the hand grenade explosion. The injured cops were shifted to a local hospital. The accused managed to escape.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, personnel of Counter Terrorism Department and officials of Bomb Disposal Unit reached the blast site soon after the attack and cordoned off the area.The first information report of the incident was registered and police started further investigation, they said.