Mon June 04, 2018
Top Story

June 4, 2018

Qatar says will not ‘fuel a war’ against Iran

SINGAPORE: Qatar will not be dragged into any conflict with Iran, a senior Qatari official said Sunday. Defence minister Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah told an international security conference in Singapore that even though the two nations had “a lot of differences”, Doha would not “fuel a war” in the region. “Is it wise to call the US and Israel to go and fight Iran? Iran is next door,” he said.“If any third party is trying to push the region or some country in the region to start a war with Iran, this will be very dangerous,” he said.

