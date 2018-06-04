Moody, Waqar on coaches list for Global Twenty20 Canada

TORONTO: Global T20 Canada league revealed a star-studded line-up of coaches for their T20 tournament set to take place later in June. Phil Simmons, Waqar Younis and Tom Moody are three among the five coaches in charge of teams at the upcoming Global T20 Canada league. The other two coaches are Donovan Miller and Mohammad Akram.

Simmons has been penned in to coach the Toronto Nationals, while Waqar Younis and Tom Moody will coach Winnipeg Hawks and Montreal Tigers respectively. Donovan Miller has been named the coach of Vancouver Knights while Mohammad Akram will be in charge of Edmonton Royals. A sixth team, which is a representative side from Cricket West Indies, will also take part in the tournament.

Earlier, the league had announced its list of marquee players, with suspended former Australian captain Steve Smith headlining the list. Shahid Afridi, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Darren Sammy and Lasith Malinga are the other marquee players. The league, which has earned approval from the International Cricket Council, is set to take place from June 28 to July 15.

The player draft for the league will take place on Sunday (June 3), with Toronto Nationals getting the first pick. Four spots in each side will be set aside for Canadians. The league will comprise 22 matches culminating in playoffs and the final on July 15. All contests will take place at Maple Leaf Cricket Club, Toronto.