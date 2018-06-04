DeChambeau leads, Woods in the hunt at Memorial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBLIN: Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of his last six holes to surge to a one-shot lead on Saturday going into the final round of the US PGA Tour’s Memorial tournament.DeChambeau, 24 signed for a bogey-free 66 to move to 14-under 202 as the Californian looks to secure a second PGA Tour victory after capturing last year’s John Deere Classic.Red-hot Chilean sensation Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay and Kyle Stanley were a stroke back on 203. Overnight co-leaders Niemann and Stanley both carded 70 while Cantlay’s 66 included two eagles, one of them a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth.A further six players were within five shots of DeChambeau’s lead — including 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.
DUBLIN: Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of his last six holes to surge to a one-shot lead on Saturday going into the final round of the US PGA Tour’s Memorial tournament.DeChambeau, 24 signed for a bogey-free 66 to move to 14-under 202 as the Californian looks to secure a second PGA Tour victory after capturing last year’s John Deere Classic.Red-hot Chilean sensation Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay and Kyle Stanley were a stroke back on 203. Overnight co-leaders Niemann and Stanley both carded 70 while Cantlay’s 66 included two eagles, one of them a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth.A further six players were within five shots of DeChambeau’s lead — including 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.
Comments