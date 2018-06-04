Mon June 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 4, 2018

DeChambeau leads, Woods in the hunt at Memorial

DUBLIN: Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of his last six holes to surge to a one-shot lead on Saturday going into the final round of the US PGA Tour’s Memorial tournament.DeChambeau, 24 signed for a bogey-free 66 to move to 14-under 202 as the Californian looks to secure a second PGA Tour victory after capturing last year’s John Deere Classic.Red-hot Chilean sensation Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay and Kyle Stanley were a stroke back on 203. Overnight co-leaders Niemann and Stanley both carded 70 while Cantlay’s 66 included two eagles, one of them a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth.A further six players were within five shots of DeChambeau’s lead — including 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.

