Lahore races cancelled due to scorching heat

LAHORE: The Ramazan Cup and the other four Fantastic Plate Races scheduled to be held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday were cancelled due to scorching summer heat.

The stewards of LRC had already made up its mind to only continue with the races on Sunday if the weather conditions remained bearable hot but Sunday being minimum of 45 Celsius compelled the organizers to cancel the races.

All the preparation in the races were made with handicap released and race order book released but after the day’s inspection at around noon, it was decided to cancel the races. On the day five races of different classes and divisions were planned with the second race of the day being the Ramazan Cup but the ever increasing heat of the sun made them cancel the races for the day.

The stewards have now decided to have a Ramazan break and continue the races right after Eidul Fitr. They have also decided to continue the entire race activity under lights to prevent any heat stroke to the participants and the followers of the sport alike.