Rabada sweeps CSA awards with six trophies again

CAPE TOWN: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has swept the CSA awards with as many as six trophies that include Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, Fans' Player of the Year and Delivery of the Year. AB de Villiers, who retired from international cricket recently, was named the T20 International Cricketer of the Year.

For women's cricket, Dane van Niekerk was named the Cricketer of the Year, Laura Wolvaardt was the Players' Player of the Year and the ODI Cricketer of the Year, and Chloe Tryon was the T20 Cricketer of the Year.

The winners were announced at a function in Sandton on Saturday evening. Currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC's Test rankings for bowlers, Rabada had dominated the awards night in 2016 too, when he became the first player to win six awards. He finished the second-highest wicket-taker in 2017 with 57 scalps, behind Nathan Lyon's 63, but with a better average of 20.28 compared to the offspinner's 23.55, from the same number of matches.

Rabada leads the charts this year, with 38 wickets from seven Tests, followed by Vernon Philander's 31 from as many matches. Rabada was named the Player of the Year by both his peers and fans, and his delivery to send David Warner's stumps cartwheeling in Cape Town Test in March this year fetched him an award too. David Miller won the Always Original Award for his record-breaking T20 century against Bangladesh, whereas Aiden Markram was named the International Newcomer of the Year for scoring exactly 1000 runs in his debut Test season at an average of 55.55. He also took on the role of ODI captain at a young age of 23.

Test Cricketer of the Year: Kagiso Rabada.

ODI Cricketer of the Year: Kagiso Rabada.

T20 International Cricketer of the Year: AB de Villiers

Players' Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada.

Fans' Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada.

Always Original Award: David Miller

Delivery of the Year: Kagiso Rabada.

International Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Markram. Women's Cricketer of the Year: Dane van Niekerk

Women's Players' Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt. Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt. Women's T20 Cricketer of the Year: Chloe Tryon.