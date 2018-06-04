US, Nato launch war games

VILNIUS: Some 18,000 troops from 19 mostly NATO countries began annual US-led military exercises in Poland and the Baltic states on Sunday to boost combat readiness on the alliance’s eastern flank as it faces an increasingly assertive Russia.

The eighth Saber Strike manoeuvres, which run until June 15, come after it was revealed Poland is considering a proposal to welcome a permanent deployment of US troops to the country. A Polish defence ministry “information document” emerged this week showing that Warsaw could spend between $1.5 to $2 billion to help cover the cost of stationing a US tank unit in Poland. The proposal triggered immediate criticism from Moscow, with the Kremlin insisting that any such deployment “will not benefit in any way the security and stability on the continent”.