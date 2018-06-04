As election looms, Modi’s popularity wanes in rural India

KAIRANA, India: Indian farmers voted overwhelmingly for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 general election that swept him to power. He cannot count on them doing so again, as a crash in commodity prices and surging fuel costs stoke anger in the countryside.

Four years ago, Modi´s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Uttar Pradesh, India´s most populous state, winning 73 of 80 seats, as the rural poor - swayed by promises of higher crop prices - deserted the rival Congress party.

Now, facing criticism for not improving living standards in the countryside, where 70 percent of India´s 1.3 billion people live, analysts and farm economists said Modi would find it hard to repeat the feat in a general election due by May 2019.While it is risky to predict election outcomes in India, where religion and caste remain important issues – not to mention the influence of fickle regional parties - interviews with some of the state´s millions of farmers suggest rural angst could cost the government dearly. “No doubt, there was a wave for Modi in 2014, but farmers are disenchanted with him now,” said sugar cane grower Uday Vir Singh, 53, plonking down on a wicker chair and smoking his hookah.

“Modi promised to double farmers´ income but our earning has halved because of his apathy and anti-farmer policies. “Nearly half a dozen farmers sitting with Singh on a hand-woven rope cot, and many of others in Kairana - which elected a joint opposition candidate from a small regional party in a key by-election this week - accused Modi and the Uttar Pradesh administration, also run by the BJP, of failing to live up to their promises and overlooking the concerns of villagers.

“Modi is a very good salesman but we are not going to fall prey to his glib talk again,” said 55-year-old Narendra Kalhande, who grows cane on his 2.5 acre farm. Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh defended the government´s record, citing initiatives on irrigation, crop insurance and electronic trading platforms for farmers to sell produce.