Qatar says will not ‘fuel a war’ against Iran

SINGAPORE: Qatar will not be dragged into any conflict with Iran, a senior Qatari official said Sunday.Defence minister Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah told an international security conference in Singapore that even though the two nations had “a lot of differences”, Doha would not “fuel a war” in the region.

“Is it wise to call the US and Israel to go and fight Iran? Iran is next door,” he said.“If any third party is trying to push the region or some country in the region to start a war with Iran, this will be very dangerous,” he said.

His comments sparked speculation that he could have been referring to Saudi Arabia, which has led a year-long blockade against Qatar, accusing the emirate of financing terrorist groups and having close ties with Tehran.

Qatar rejects the charges and says the blockading countries — which also include the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt — are seeking regime change in Doha.Responding to a question on whether Qatar’s air bases could be used to launch airstrikes against Iran, al-Attiyah said the country was “not a fan of war”, and called instead for engagement and dialogue.

“We should call Iran, put all the files on the table, and discuss to bring peace, (rather) than war,” he told the Shangri-La Dialogue. Qatar hosts the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the region which is home to thousands of US personnel and a forward command centre.

The minister also called for the restoration of a 2015 agreement between world powers and Iran that lifted sanctions from Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump last month withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of sanctions suspended under the accord.

The year-old acrimonious dispute between Qatar and its neighbours is forging a “new” Gulf, potentially transforming what was a stable region of the Arab world, experts warn.It has shattered old alliances and rendered the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council practically obsolete, pushing Qatar towards Turkey and Iran.

And with no sign of a resolution, it is unclear if any party has benefitted. “In its impact on the regional unit in the Arab Gulf, the crisis is likely to be as disruptive and as era-defining as Saddam Hussein’s invasion and occupation of Kuwait was in 1990,” said Kristian Ulrichsen, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute.“It is very difficult to see how the Arab Gulf can come back together.”

The crisis between some of the world’s richest countries erupted on June 5, 2017 as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt suddenly cut all ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and Iran.

Qatar, a small peninsula nation, found its only land border closed, its state-owned airline barred from using its neighbours’ airspace, and Qatari residents expelled from the boycotting countries.

Doha was handed a list of 13 demands, including closing broadcaster Al Jazeera, removing Turkish troops from the country, and scaling back its cooperation with Iran, with which it shares the world’s largest gas field. Qatar has done none of these. Instead it has responded defiantly by dismissing the charges and courting new diplomatic and trading links.

The cold war in the desert has lingered, although Qatar still supplies the UAE with gas.As new axes emerge, Qatar has increasingly tied itself to Turkey — while straining relations between Riyadh and Ankara — and extended its reach far beyond the Gulf.Last month, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani thanked Iran for its support during the crisis.