Jordan senate meets as protests snowball over IMF-backed austerity

AMMAN: Jordan’s senate met Sunday for a special session after another night protests across the country against IMF-backed austerity measures including a draft income tax law and price hikes. Some 3,000 people faced down a heavy security presence to gather near the prime minister’s office in Amman until the early hours of Sunday morning, waving Jordanian flags and signs reading “we will not kneel”. Protests have gripped the country since Wednesday, when hundreds responding to a call by trade unions, flooded the streets of Amman and other cities to demand the fall of the government. Last month, the government proposed a new income tax law, yet to be approved by parliament, aimed at raising taxes on employees by at least five percent and on companies by between 20 and 40 percent.