Talks end with China warning trade benefits at risk if US imposes tariffs

BEIJING: China warned the United States on Sunday that any agreements reached on trade and business between the two countries will be void if Washington implements tariffs and other trade measures, as the two ended their latest round of talks in Beijing.

A short statement, carried by the official Xinhua news agency, made no mention of any specific new agreements after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

It referred instead to a consensus they reached last month in Washington, when China agreed to increase significantly its purchases of US goods and services.“To implement the consensus reached in Washington, the two sides have had good communication in various areas such as agriculture and energy, and have made positive and concrete progress,” the state news agency said, adding details would be subject to “final confirmation by both parties”.

The United States and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion each. Xinhua said China´s attitude had been consistent and that it was willing to increase imports from all countries, including the United States.

“Reform and opening up and expanding domestic demand are China´s national strategies. Our established rhythm will not change,” it added. “The achievements reached by China and the United States should be based on the premise that the two sides should meet each other halfway and not fight a trade war,” Xinhua said.

“If the United States introduces trade sanctions including raising tariffs, all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties will be void.” There was no immediate comment or statement from the US delegation or from Ross himself.