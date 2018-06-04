Gunj locality without water for 5 days

PESHAWAR: A major portion of Gunj (19) Union Council has been going without water for five days after the tubewell became disfunctional.

Local people complained that they were facing extreme hardships due to scarcity of water. They said the tubewell at Gunj Mandi Chowk went disfunctional 5 days ago but was yet to be repaired or replaced.

They condemned the inaction by Water and Sanatation Services Peshawar for not solving the problem and troubling the people in this hot weather in Ramazan.