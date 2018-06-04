Mon June 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gunj locality without water for 5 days

PESHAWAR: A major portion of Gunj (19) Union Council has been going without water for five days after the tubewell became disfunctional.

Local people complained that they were facing extreme hardships due to scarcity of water. They said the tubewell at Gunj Mandi Chowk went disfunctional 5 days ago but was yet to be repaired or replaced.

They condemned the inaction by Water and Sanatation Services Peshawar for not solving the problem and troubling the people in this hot weather in Ramazan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar