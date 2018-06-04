Transfer, posting notified

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has ordered the posting and transfer of four officers, including the secretary Energy and Power Department.

According to the notification, Muhammad Salim (PAS BS-21), Registrar, Peshawar High Court, has been transferred and posted as secretary Energy and Power Department, relieving Shakeel Qadir Khan, secretary Finance, of the additional charge of the secretary Energy and Power Department.

Shahid Zaman (PAS BS-19), who was awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, has been posted as secretary Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department, relieving Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-20) Secretary Health of the additional charge.

Muhammad Umair (PAS BS-18), PSO to Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Peshawar, has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department.