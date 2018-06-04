AIOU joins hands with JICA to develop programmes for drop-out girls

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Plan International and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Letter of Understanding for the customisation and development of non-formal middle/elementary educational programmes that include but not limited to development of accelerated curriculum for elementary level, training manuals for teachers, assessment system and teaching and learning materials.

Chiho Ohashi, chief adviser JICA-AQAL and Nadia Noor, Acting Country Director, Plan International, Pakistan inked the document, while the AIOU was represented by the Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer. Dean Education Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dean Science, Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas and Dr. Tanzeela, Director, Bureau of University Extension and Special Projects were also present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who was presided over the signing event hoped such cooperation will help the AIOU in strengthening the primary and middle level accelerated program in various parts of the country.

The Vice-Chancellor said to educate girls who were pulled out of school for various reasons, the University has launched middle level programs in Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Kharian and Thatta."Under this programme, 400 girls in Thatta cleared grade-8 examinations and 377 among them proceeded on to take the matriculation exams.