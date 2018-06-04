Principals face action for blocking temps’ salary

Islamabad : Many principals of the Islamabad model colleges are facing action over defying the Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) orders to clear the strike-day salary of daily-wage teachers.

These temps had boycotted duty in January to press the authorities for regularising their services but ended the strike last month on the assurance of the then CADD minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of a favourable move.

However, they’re not paid salary from Jan to May for being on strike with the principals emerging as the hurdle.

The principals asked them to produce the FDE’s written nod for the sought-after relief.

The daily wagers contacted the Federal Directorate of Education director general, Hasnat Qureshi, who ordered the principals in writing to send their strike days salary cases to the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue for approval and the subsequent payments.

However, just two of the 20 model college principals, including G-6/2 ICG and Korang IMCG’s, acted accordingly.

The temps on Saturday got back to the FDE director general, who was quick to call all defiant principals in his office today (Monday) for explaining their respective positions on the matter.

They told ‘The News’ that the FDE chief was angry at the principals for blocking the strike day salary cases despite his written orders and promised strict punitive action in case of further insubordination.