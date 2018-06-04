Ombudsperson calls officials, teacher over harassment

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq has taken notice of the Bahria College, Islamabad, examination harassment incident and called the college principal, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education chairman, and the accused teacher to appear before her on Tuesday (June 5).

Last week, scores of Bahria College intermediate students took to the social media with the allegation that they were sexually harassed and subjected to sleazy remarks by a federal board-appointed examiner from the Islamabad Model for Boys, H-9, during the recent biology practical exam.

Though the teacher has denied allegations, the FBISE and Federal Directorate of Education, which oversees Islamabad’s public sector schools and colleges, have begun investigations against him.

The FBISE has also blacklisted the teacher as examiner for its exams.

Now, the federal ombudsperson for protection against harassment at workplace has asked the Bahria College principal, FBISE chairman, and the accused teacher to appear before her on Tuesday (June 5) to explain their respective positions on the matter.

She has taken notice of the alleged harassment on the written complaint of a student.

The federal ombudsman secretariat defines sexual harassment as “any unwelcome sexual advance, request for sexual favour or other verbal or written communication or physical conduct of a sexual nature or sexually demeaning attitudes, causing interference with work performance or creating an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment, or the attempt to punish the complainant for refusal to comply to such a request or request made a condition for employment.”