Mon June 04, 2018
Islamabad

June 4, 2018

Re-opening of PWD U-turn demanded

Islamabad: Residents of different private housing societies near the Islamabad Expressway have demanded of the authorities concerned to immediately relocate and reopen the PWD U-turn to solve the chronic issue of snail paced traffic flow on the main artery.

The Islamabad Traffic Police had relocated the U-turn near the PWD road entrance to Soan Garden Society, thus depriving the residents of PWD, Police Foundation, Doctors town, Media town, Pakistan town and Bahria town from a direct and hassle free entry into their societies.

Instead resulting in the smooth flow of traffic on the main busy expressway, the step added to unending woes of the residents.

The situation became worst during the rush hours and in the evenings, as a large number of heavy trucks occupy the narrow three lanes road, thus completely choking the diversion lane near Swan garden.

