New centres for vaccine management opened

Islamabad: The operations room of the Vaccine Logistics Management Information System (vLMIS) and the Federal EPI Warehouse Complex—a national repository of vaccine and ancillary items—was inaugurated at a simple ceremony held here Friday.

“The vLMIS operations room is an advanced, one of its kind facility in the region that serves as a data hub for monitoring and evaluation of national landscape of vaccines, introducing transparency and accountability at various levels of vaccine management, including advanced data analytics for timely decision. Similarly, the warehouse complex is a state-of-the-art vaccine storage facility that ensures the quality of vaccines per international best practices,” Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Country Director of the USAID-funded Global Health Supply Chain, Procurement and Supply Management Project shared.

Following the startling loss of 1.3 million doses of pentavalent vaccine at EPI in February 2015, the Ministry of Health requested USAID for technical support to create a coordinated response to improve transparency and support logistics reforms at EPI.