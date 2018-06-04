Mayor for joint efforts to make Islamabad healthy city

Islamabad : Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has urged every stakeholder to come forward and join hands to make federal capital a healthy city.

Addressing the participants of capacity building workshop organised by Health Service Directorate of MCI held here at the Jinnah Convention Centre, he termed Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) as an integral part of health programme.

The mayor informed the participants that Health Service Directorate of MCI was ensuring that vaccinators should reach every housing unit to immunise every child of the city so that healthy generation could be made.

For this purpose, the MCI was taking steps to impart training to people of different walks of life so that awareness regarding immunization programme could be provided, he added.

Anser appreciating teachers, religious scholars, civil society and elected representatives for their participation in the workshop, Mayor said that all stakeholders should join the hands for the success of health programme under EPI.

He asked the participants to sensitize the people to get benefit from free EPI programme so that their children could not only be saved from different diseases but a healthy society could be formulated.

While lauding the efforts of Health Services Directorate for organizing a successful workshop, Mayor said that Engaging people from different walks of life in health programme is a wonderful initiative because we should work together to cope with future challenges and making Islamabad a healthy city .

On this occasion, D.G Health Services Dr. Hassan Urooj gave detailed briefing regarding steps taken by the Health Services Directorate for making Islamabad a healthy city.

Hassan stressed to involve the community in order to make this programme successful by reaching to every child.

Awareness creation, demand generation and service delivery quality solely depend on community bond with EPI, he added.

Among others, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri and D.G Health Services, Dr. Hassan Urooj, representatives of WHO were also present.

The workshop was also attended by more than 250 community leaders including religious scholars, ‘khateebs’, teachers and elected chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and other elected representatives of different Union councils of Islamabad.