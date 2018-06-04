CPSP signs MoU for doctors’ training in China

Islamabad The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for training of Pakistani doctors in China for interventional laparoscopic, endoscopic centre under the heading of one belt one road.

According to one belt one road project, Chinese would establish state of the art hospitals along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route starting from Gilgit to Gwadar.

Regional Director of CPSP Islamabad Professor Mohammad Shaoib shafi expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday. He said the CPSP President Professor Zafar Ullah Chaudhary along with Professor of Surgery at Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Waris Farooqi visited China and signed MoU for interventional laparoscopic, Endoscopic centre.

He said according to the MoU signed, Chinese authorities have offered highly advance laparoscopic and endoscopic techniques to be learned by Pakistani doctors in China. This is a breakthrough with regard to provision of opportunities for CPSP fellows, said Professor Shafi.

It is important that the CPSP is the highest degree awarding institution in Pakistan on post-graduate medical education in around 73 disciplines. The CPSP, an autonomous institution, was established in 1962 under the act of parliament. It covers nearly 95 per cent of the total specialists in medical profession in Pakistan as more than 85 per cent specialist cover is being provided by the fellows of CPSP in public sector and 100 per cent in medical institutes of Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Professor Shafi said after signing of recent MoU, the CPSP is hopeful that it would be able to create a lot of training opportunities for Pakistani doctors in connection with CPEC.