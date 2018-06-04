FPSC sitting on cardiac, bone marrow transplant centres recruitment

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is looking to the Supreme Court for help in ensuring the early recruitment at its Cardiac Centre and Bone Marrow Transplant Centre.

According to an official in the know, the two centres faced closure over the expiry of the senior staff members’ contracts and their withheld salary but Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar stepped in and asked the Capital Administration and Development Division, which oversees PIMS, for corrective measures without delay.

The CADD was quick to comply with the orders as it extended the contracts of those staff members by December besides paying them salary both current and withheld, and thus, preventing the closure of Cardiac Centre and Bone Marrow Transplant Centre.

The PIMS, which the federal capital’s premier government hospital, later sent the key posts in question, including three at Bone Marrow Transplant Centre and four at Cardiac Centre, to the Federal Public Service Commission for filling in line with the rules.

However, the posts have yet to be advertised to invite applications from candidates.

The FPSC was later reminded about early action on the posts filling request but the matter remained stuck in the bureaucratic red tape.

The official said the contractual staff members of the two centres were employed on merit and were working diligently to the satisfaction of both their bosses and patients, and therefore, their services should be regularised.

He feared that action on the matter would suffer further delays if the Supreme Court chief justice didn’t take notice.

When contacted, PIMS Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood confirmed that the recruitment plan had been awaiting action on part of the FPSC.

He also said the contracts of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre and Cardiac Centre employees had been extended by the end of the current year, while withheld and current salary had been paid to them.