CITY PULSE: Maidaan

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Maidaan’ featuring works by various artists. Maidaan is defined as an arena or an open space in or near a town that can be used as a parade ground or for public gatherings. The Koel Gallery will be an arena for nine emerging visual artists to gather an audience and share the beginning of their multidisciplinary practices. The show features works by Ameerah Shoaib Motiwala, Maha Minhaj, M Idrees Runija, Noor Butt, Sakina Ali, Sanaan Khalid Shamsi, Sanya Hussain, Shanza Raza Khan and Zainab Abdul Hussain. Curated by Nuraya Sheikh Nabi, the exhibition opens today and continues until June 30. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Smile Till Sehri 2.0

The Pakistan American Cultural Centre is hosting a comedy marathon hosted by Ali Gul Pir, Akbar Chaudry and Faiza Saleem. The event features Karachi’s finest comedians, which include Khawatoons, Danish Ali, Ayesha Tariq, Junaid Akram, Tabish Hashmi and LOL Waalay. The show opens at 9:30pm on June 8 and runs through 3am. Tickets are available at Mocca Coffee and Chai Wala after iftar. Visit bookitnow.pk/event/smile-till-sehri-2-0 for more information.

SindhuPo

The Arts Council, in collaboration with the Italian Consulate, presents a dance performance by Look titled ‘SindhuPo’: a meeting of two rivers, dancing. The performers are Suhaee Abro from Karachi and Lucia Moretti from Turin. The event will be held from 7:30pm to 8:30pm on June 22 and 23 at the auditorium of the Arts Council. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

The Indie Art and Craft Show

‘The Indie Art and Craft Show’ is home to hobbyists, independent artists, crafters and creative folk. They come from all over Pakistan to exhibit their best work and handmade products, represent themselves, create product awareness, market their brands, connect and network with fans, build clientele and, of course, have the time of their lives in the process. The event opens at 1pm on July 15 at the Royal Rodale. Email [email protected] for more information.