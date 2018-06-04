Man beaten up over property dispute

A motorcyclist was allegedly thrashed by unknown men in a car near Nagan Chowrangi on Saturday over a property dispute.

The victim, Muhammad Nasir Khan, lodged an FIR with the North Karachi Industrial Area police, stating that he was returning home from work when occupants of a white car intercepted him.

He said that the men beat him up and asked about the whereabouts of his brother Muhammad Shahid Khan. The car riders even threatened him with dire consequences if he did not give up his claim of ownership of his ancestral plots of land, he added.

After receiving the beating, Nasir went to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for first aid and later called up police. The case was registered under sections 506b (threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.