LGH surgeons remove tumour from brain

LAHORE: Doctors have successfully removed a tumour from the brain of woman at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

The complicated operation lasted 14 hours. Patient Kishwer, 28, of Rawalpindi was under treatment at Lahore General Hospital. According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood along with his team Dr Muhammad Akmal and Dr Muhammad Hassan Raza took part in the operation and removed the tumour from the very sensitive part of brain while this process is called “Petroclival Meningioma” and it is one of its kind.

Husband of Kishwer said they visited many hospitals but everywhere they got medicines and no operation was recommended. When they came to Lahore General Hospital, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood checked the patient and after necessary tests admitted Kishwer to hospital where she was operated, he said. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the patient and her family and said it all was the blessing of Allah Almighty who made this mission possible.