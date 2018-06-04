3,000 gastro patients reach PIMS in Ramazan

Islamabad: Well over 3,000 patients reported at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences with gastric problems since the first of Ramazan this year and similarly, the emergency departments of the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi have been receiving significant influx of patients suffering from gastric problems and gastrointestinal infections since the start of Ramazan.

Sudden change in eating habits, overeating, consumption of contaminated water and unhygienic food along with lack of exercise are the major reasons behind increase in gastrointestinal problems as majority of patients said they ate traditional food items for ‘Iftar’ from vendors.

Intensive Care Physician at PIMS Dr Muhammad Haroon expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on increase in number of patients with gastrointestinal problems. He said Ramazan related gastric problems can be divided into acute and chronic diseases. Acute diseases are those started first time in Ramazan while chronic gastric problems are the flares of pre-existing gastric disorders like previous ulcers, gallstones etc., he said.

Because of extreme hot weather conditions, people consume surplus water when they break open fast in the evening which can lead to severe stomach ache in some cases. As the period between ‘Iftar’ and ‘Sehr’ is short, people do not find ample time to digest their food before consuming another heavy meal and that is why they should take balanced diet, he said. He explained that people can have various types of food and fluids but in an amount which is acceptable by the body and should do some exercise for easy and quick digestion.

He said in past few years, there has been recorded an increase in the trend of going out for ‘Iftar’ and ‘Sehr’ in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi that increased incidences of gastrointestinal problems.

Majority of shopkeepers fry ‘pakoras’, samosas and other items in reused and substandard oil and also they refrigerate leftover food and fry or cook it again the next day making it extremely injurious to health, said Dr. Haroon.

Protein rich food like eggs and oatmeal that is rich in fibre should be taken at ‘sehr’. Soluble fibre turns to gel in the stomach and slows digestion, which helps lower cholesterol and blood glucose and is perfect to keep a person active during fast, he said.

He added that rock salt contains high sodium levels that make one very thirsty while fasting so try to avoid salted nuts, pickles, chips and food that contain soya sauce. Dairy products are a great source of nutrition. Yoghurt or milk shake can be taken to stay full and hydrated throughout the day. Tea has caffeine which leads to insomnia and restlessness. In addition, it increases urination causing dehydration and thirst, he said.

He added that at ‘iftar’ take dates and avoid drinking processed beverages and carbonated drinks. Stick to regular water to soothe your thirst. Drink as much water or fruit juices as possible between ‘iftar’ and bedtime to avoid dehydration. High-sugar food items as sweets, chocolates should be avoided. Fried food like ‘pakoras’ and samosas should be avoided. Also avoid oily curries and greasy pastries to reap healthy benefits for your body during Ramazan, he said.

Dr. Haroon said one should eat cucumbers, lettuce, and other green vegetables along with fruits including watermelon, mangoes, apples, banana, cherry and grapes to keep digestive system in proper functioning while fasting in Ramazan as these are high in fibre and laden with hydrating properties. “It not only helps body feel cool, but is also a great choice to keep skin healthy and avoid constipation during Ramazan.”