Call to reopen U-turn

Islamabad: Residents of different private housing societies near the Islamabad Expressway have demanded of the authorities concerned to immediately relocate and reopen the PWD U-turn to solve the chronic issue of snail paced traffic flow on the main artery.

The Islamabad Traffic Police had relocated the U-turn near the PWD road entrance to Soan Garden Society, thus depriving the residents of PWD, Police Foundation, Doctors town, Media town, Pakistan town and Bahria town from a direct and hassle free entry into their societies.

Instead resulting in the smooth flow of traffic on the main busy expressway, the step added to unending woes of the residents. The situation became worst during the rush hours and in the evenings, as a large number of heavy trucks occupy the narrow three lanes road, thus completely choking the diversion lane near Swan garden.

Residents were of the view that regular long duration traffic clogs were not only a wastage of precious time but also of fuel as the motorists were being stuck in this bedlam near the U-turn.

The situation in holy month of Ramazan and hot weather is almost unbearable especially prior to ‘iftar’ time when the residents are in hurry to reach their homes. The diversion lane is occupied by heavy vehicles and trucks, thus hampering smooth flow of the traffic, Azmat Abbasi, a resident of Police Foundation said. Mazhar Alam, a trader in PWD, opined that the move to relocate U-turn did not yield result but rather multiplied woes of the commuters.