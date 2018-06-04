Mon June 04, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2018

Man shot dead

LAHORE: A man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Shahdara area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Bhutta of Muhammadi Chowk, Shahdara. Some unidentified persons approached him and shot him dead. Police have removed the body to morgue. kite flying: Police registered 15 cases and arrested 20 persons on charges of selling and flying kites in the city on Sunday. Police also seized over 100 kites and 30 kite string spools from the possession of the accused.

