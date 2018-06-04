Unlawful beneficiaries to face law: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who is also secretary general of the MMA, said the MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce the MMA election manifesto.

He was speaking at a public Iftar programme in NA-130. Liaqat Baloch said that all those who had secured unlawful benefits under the government umbrella were bound to fall in the grip of the law.

He said the MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce the MMA election manifesto. He said the MMA parliamentary boards comprising provincial and district heads of the component parties had been set up and these would forward their recommendations to the central parliamentary board.