FPSC sitting on cardiac, transplant centres hiring

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is looking to the Supreme Court for help in ensuring the early recruitment at its Cardiac Centre and Bone Marrow Transplant Centre.

According to an official in the know, the two centres faced closure over the expiry of the senior staff members’ contracts and their withheld salary but Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar stepped in and asked the Capital Administration and Development Division, which oversees PIMS, for corrective measures without delay.

The CADD was quick to comply with the orders as it extended the contracts of those staff members by December besides paying them salary both current and withheld, and thus, preventing the closure of Cardiac Centre and Bone Marrow Transplant Centre.

The PIMS, which the federal capital’s premier government hospital, later sent the key posts in question, including three at Bone Marrow Transplant Centre and four at Cardiac Centre, to the Federal Public Service Commission for filling in line with the rules.

However, the posts have yet to be advertised to invite applications from candidates. The FPSC was later reminded about early action on the posts filling request but the matter remained stuck in the bureaucratic red tape.

The official said the contractual staff members of the two centres were employed on merit and were working diligently to the satisfaction of both their bosses and patients, and therefore, their services should be regularised.

He feared that action on the matter would suffer further delays if the Supreme Court chief justice didn’t take notice. When contacted, PIMS Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood confirmed that the recruitment plan had been awaiting action on part of the FPSC.

He also said the contracts of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre and Cardiac Centre employees had been extended by the end of the current year, while withheld and current salary had been paid to them.

APP adds: As the Eid festival is coming nearer, a large number of citizens particularly females and children thronging busy markets and commercial plazas of the city to purchase required items for Eidul Fitr.

Eid shopping is gaining momentum as great rush of people is being witnessed in various markets and bazaars of the city.

Nowadays, particularly females and children are busy in buying bangles, henna, clothes, cosmetics, foot wears and other items for the festival. Everyone try to celebrate Eidul Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramazan with zeal and fervour and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

Although the holy month of Ramadan is not finished yet, but, the residents are on a shopping spree to celebrate Eidul Fitar. Large numbers of people throng markets and shopping centres, especially after ‘Iftar’, to purchase clothes, accessories, jewellery, shoes and other items.

Some of them are also buying other items like new furniture and decorative items for their homes. Although there are many who have confined themselves to window shopping only, others who can afford seem not really happy with the price hike. But they still continue to shop. The shopkeepers said that the Eid shopping has started to gather momentum. Even in the mid of the holy month, some tailors had stopped taking orders that was creating hassle for the customers and forcing them to buy readymade material, they added.