Man hit to death by speeding tractor

LAHORE: A 27-year-old man was run over and killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Manawan police area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Imran of Ahmad Town, Baghbanpura. He was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit and killed him. Police have arrested the accused driver, identified as Rafique.

suicide: A 29-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a rope in the Harbanspura area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Tuba of Afzal Park, Harabsnpura. According to her family, the girl ended her life over an unknown issue. The body has been removed to morgue.

Found dead: A 48-year-old man was found dead in his house in the Shahdara area on Sunday.

The deceased man was identified as Afzal of Lajpat Road, Shahdara. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Body found: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar police area on Sunday. Police said the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.

traffic laws: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Amjad Javid Saleemi has said that Motorway Police would adopt zero tolerance against the vehicles violating traffic rules because it was a major cause of accidents on the national highways and motorways.

Addressing a meeting at the Zonal Office, Lahore, he said courtesy with passengers and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of NH&MP. He directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against traffic rules violations, including overloading and lane violations. He directed the patrolling officers to ensure firm enforcement of law on the motorways and national highways. No compromise will be made on providing safe travel environment and timely and effective help to the road users, he added. He said lane discipline on the national highways be ensured by keeping the heavy and slow-moving vehicles like trucks, buses and rickshaws in discipline. He said patrolling standards on the highways and motorways would be improved according to the international standards. He warned that no complaint of misbehaviour or high-handedness would be tolerated in any situation. He stressed upon the officers to take great care of the road users in distress as helping and guiding the road users was the hallmark of Motorway Police.