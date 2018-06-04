AO Clinic reach MA Shah Trophy quarters

KARACHI: AO Clinic qualified for the quarter-finals of the 23rd Dr MA Shah Trophy when they beat Lahore’s Mujahid Gymkhana by 35 runs here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, AO Clinic posted 169-9 in the allotted 20 overs. Saeed Billa remained the top performer with both bat and ball. He hammered 56-ball 78 with seven fours and three sixes to enable his side to stage a fighting total.

Shahbaz Javed made 22-ball 31 with five fours and one six. Spinners Waqas Afzal and Rashid Shahbaz and Omar Dogar got two wickets each.Mujahid Gymkhana were restricted to 134-7. Tahir Shah made 26-ball 35 with three sixes and one four. Mubashir Iqbal struck 33-ball 28 with one four. Muhammad Gulbaz scored 31-ball 24 with three fours. Saeed got 3-16, while Shehroz captured 2-30.Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Azhar supervised the match.