Germany crash to Austria on Neuer’s comeback

KLAGENFURT, Austria: Manuel Neuer looks set to go to the World Cup, but Germany’s goalkeeper was unable to prevent his team crashing 2-1 to Austria on his comeback on Saturday.

Neuer has proven his fitness after eight months sidelined by a fractured foot in timely fashion, with four names to be cut ahead of Germany naming their final 23-man World Cup squad on Monday.

But the ‘keeper was powerless to stop second-half goals by Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schoepf after Mesut Ozil gave the Germans an early lead.The result is a big concern for Germany head coach Joachim Loew with the World Cup to kick off in less than a fortnight.

This was Austria’s first win over their neighbours in nearly 32 years - dating back to October 1986 when Rudi Voeller scored West Germany’s only goal in a 4-1 defeat in Vienna.

After 259 days out injured, Neuer pulled off a string of saves in an impressive first-half display, but had little chance to stop Austria’s goals after Germany’s defence leaked badly in the second half.

The friendly came close to being called off after heavy rain in Klagenfurt delayed kick-off by an hour and forty minutes.When it eventually got under way, Germany took the lead on 11 minutes after pressing the Austrian defence.Ozil snapped up a poorly timed clearance kick from Joerg Siebenhandl and curled his shot back around the Austria goalkeeper to claim his 23rd goal in his 90th international.