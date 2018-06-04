Rashid spins Afghanistan to big win against Bangladesh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DEHRADUN, India: Teen sensation Rashid Khan led an inspired spin attack to help Afghanistan trounce Bangladesh by 45 runs in the first Twenty20 International on Sunday.
Rashid claimed three wickets with his wily leg-spin to help bowl out Bangladesh for 122.Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck with the first ball of the innings to trap Tamim Iqbal lbw for nought.
Fellow spinner Mohammad Nabi soon joined in to claim the two crucial wickets of Liton Das, for 30, and Shakib Al Hasan, for 15, as Bangladesh were reduced to 3-64.Rashid then broke Bangladesh’s back with two successive strikes in his very first over to derail the chase.
He returned impressive bowling figures of 3-13 in his three overs. Paceman Shapoor Zadran also took three wickets including Mahmudullah’s prized scalp for 29.Earlier opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with 40 to help Afghanistan post 167-8 after being put into bat first.Samiullah Shenwari, who hit an 18-ball 36, and Shafiqullah Shafiq, who made 24 off 8 balls, provided a late blitz to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.
Bangladesh won toss
Afghanistan
†Mohammad Shahzad c Mahmudullah b Shakib 40
Usman Ghani b Rubel 26
*Asghar Stanikzai run out 25
Najibullah Zadran c Jayed b Mahmudullah 2
Mohammad Nabi b Mahmudullah 0
Samiullah Shenwari c Mosaddek b Jayed 36
Shafiqullah b Hasan 24
Rashid Khan not out 6
Karim Janat c Mosaddek b Hasan 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 0
Extras (lb 6, nb 1, w 1) 8
Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 167
Did not bat: Shapoor Zadran
Fall: 1-62, 2-86, 3-90, 4-91, 5-135, 6-160, 7-161, 8-161
Bowling: Jayed 3-0-34-1; Islam 4-0-32-0; Rubel 4-0-32-1 (w 1); Shakib 4-0-19-1;
Hasan 3-0-40-2; Mosaddek 1-0-3-0; Mahmudullah 1-0-1-2;
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal lbw b Mujeeb 0
Liton Das lbw b Nabi 30
*Shakib Al Hasan c Shahzad b Nabi 15
†Mushfiqur Rahim b Rashid 20
Mahmudullah c Usman b Zadran 29
Sabbir Rahman lbw b Rashid 0
Mosaddek Hossain c Usman b Rashid 14
Abul Hasan b Zadran 5
Nazmul Islam not out 4
Rubel Hossain b Shapoor Zadran 0
Abu Jayed c Rashid b Karim 1
Extras (lb 1, w 3) 4
Total (all out, 19 overs) 122
Fall: 1-0, 2-21, 3-64, 4-79, 5-79, 6-108, 7-117, 8-118, 9-119, 10-122
Bowling: Mujeeb 4-0-20-1; Zadran 4-0-40-3; Nabi 4-0-21-2; Janat 4-0-27-1 (w 1); Rashid 3-0-13-3 (w 1)
Result: Afghanistan won by 45 runs
Man of the match: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen and Bismillah Jan Shinwari (Bangladesh). TV Umpires: Izatullah Safi (Bangladesh). Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)
