Rashid spins Afghanistan to big win against Bangladesh

DEHRADUN, India: Teen sensation Rashid Khan led an inspired spin attack to help Afghanistan trounce Bangladesh by 45 runs in the first Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Rashid claimed three wickets with his wily leg-spin to help bowl out Bangladesh for 122.Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck with the first ball of the innings to trap Tamim Iqbal lbw for nought.

Fellow spinner Mohammad Nabi soon joined in to claim the two crucial wickets of Liton Das, for 30, and Shakib Al Hasan, for 15, as Bangladesh were reduced to 3-64.Rashid then broke Bangladesh’s back with two successive strikes in his very first over to derail the chase.

He returned impressive bowling figures of 3-13 in his three overs. Paceman Shapoor Zadran also took three wickets including Mahmudullah’s prized scalp for 29.Earlier opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with 40 to help Afghanistan post 167-8 after being put into bat first.Samiullah Shenwari, who hit an 18-ball 36, and Shafiqullah Shafiq, who made 24 off 8 balls, provided a late blitz to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Bangladesh won toss

Afghanistan

†Mohammad Shahzad c Mahmudullah b Shakib 40

Usman Ghani b Rubel 26

*Asghar Stanikzai run out 25

Najibullah Zadran c Jayed b Mahmudullah 2

Mohammad Nabi b Mahmudullah 0

Samiullah Shenwari c Mosaddek b Jayed 36

Shafiqullah b Hasan 24

Rashid Khan not out 6

Karim Janat c Mosaddek b Hasan 0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 0

Extras (lb 6, nb 1, w 1) 8

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 167

Did not bat: Shapoor Zadran

Fall: 1-62, 2-86, 3-90, 4-91, 5-135, 6-160, 7-161, 8-161

Bowling: Jayed 3-0-34-1; Islam 4-0-32-0; Rubel 4-0-32-1 (w 1); Shakib 4-0-19-1;

Hasan 3-0-40-2; Mosaddek 1-0-3-0; Mahmudullah 1-0-1-2;

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Mujeeb 0

Liton Das lbw b Nabi 30

*Shakib Al Hasan c Shahzad b Nabi 15

†Mushfiqur Rahim b Rashid 20

Mahmudullah c Usman b Zadran 29

Sabbir Rahman lbw b Rashid 0

Mosaddek Hossain c Usman b Rashid 14

Abul Hasan b Zadran 5

Nazmul Islam not out 4

Rubel Hossain b Shapoor Zadran 0

Abu Jayed c Rashid b Karim 1

Extras (lb 1, w 3) 4

Total (all out, 19 overs) 122

Fall: 1-0, 2-21, 3-64, 4-79, 5-79, 6-108, 7-117, 8-118, 9-119, 10-122

Bowling: Mujeeb 4-0-20-1; Zadran 4-0-40-3; Nabi 4-0-21-2; Janat 4-0-27-1 (w 1); Rashid 3-0-13-3 (w 1)

Result: Afghanistan won by 45 runs

Man of the match: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen and Bismillah Jan Shinwari (Bangladesh). TV Umpires: Izatullah Safi (Bangladesh). Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)