One dead in attack on Libya police station claimed by IS

TRIPOLI: A woman was killed and five other civilians were wounded in an attack on a police station in eastern Libya that was claimed on Sunday by the Islamic State group.
The attack occurred at dawn on Saturday while security forces were erecting a roadblock in Al-Qanan, 18 kilometres south of Ajdabiya, said the Lana news agency loyal to Libya’s eastern administration.
In a statement posted online, IS said its "caliphate soldiers" attacked the Al-Qanan police station and "violent clashes ended in the destruction of station elements". LANA reported the death of at least one person, a woman, and that five other passers-by were wounded during the attack on the police station.
The area surrounding Ajdabiya, a city 160 kilometres east of Benghazi, is often hit by IS targeting forces from strongman Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army. IS said it was behind two attacks in the area on May 22, with a suicide attack against a checkpoint south of Ajdabiya killing at least two LNA soldiers.
In another incident some 200 kilometres south of the city, a soldier was abducted from a roadblock at the entrance to the city of Ojla. In March IS claimed responsibility for two other attacks on LNA checkpoints in the region, in which a total of 10 people were killed.
Since the 2011 ousting of dictator Moamer Qadhafi, Libya has been divided by rival powers with Haftar’s forces dominating the country’s east. A UN-backed unity government sits in the capital Tripoli, while numerous armed groups and Jihadists are active in different parts of Libya.
