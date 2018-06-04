Robbery

PESHAWAR: A group of people robbed a house of cash and valuables worth Rs90 million in Pakha Ghulam village in the limits of Paharipura Police Station the other night. It was learnt that the people also picked up two inmates of the house.

However, the police said the owner of the house 'staged a drama' as he had defrauded some people of Rs160 million. The locals said a large number of people entered the house of one Saleh Mohammad in Pakha Ghulam and abducted two persons after robbing cash and valuables worth Rs90 million. They said the family had approached police which was reluctant to take action. DSP Tahir Dawar told reporters that the owner of the house had defrauded people of Rs160 million.