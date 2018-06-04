Mon June 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Robbery

PESHAWAR: A group of people robbed a house of cash and valuables worth Rs90 million in Pakha Ghulam village in the limits of Paharipura Police Station the other night. It was learnt that the people also picked up two inmates of the house.

However, the police said the owner of the house 'staged a drama' as he had defrauded some people of Rs160 million. The locals said a large number of people entered the house of one Saleh Mohammad in Pakha Ghulam and abducted two persons after robbing cash and valuables worth Rs90 million. They said the family had approached police which was reluctant to take action. DSP Tahir Dawar told reporters that the owner of the house had defrauded people of Rs160 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar