Well-known Pashto researcher Dawar Khan Daud passes away

PESHAWAR: Well-known poet and researcher, Professor Dawar Khan Daud, passed away here on Sunday after brief illness. He was 78. The funeral prayer was offered at his native Landi Arbab village in Peshawar. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Poets, literati and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was hospitalised at the Lady Reading Hospital for heart complications and high blood pressure. Dawar Khan was born on February 16, 1940 at Landi Arbab village.

He did his masters in English Literature. He later joined the teaching profession as lecturer of English. The literatus was considered an authority on Pashto folklore and wrote several books on the subject.

He also worked on the Pashto dictionary, idioms, proverbs, riddles and grammar. He retired as a professor and later joined the Pashto Adabi Board as a senior researcher.

The late writer remained president of Rahman Adabi Jirga and editor of Pashto monthly, "Tatara." Besides teaching English language, Dawar Khan penned down 17 research-based books and wrote a number of articles on the Pashto and Urdu literature. He was awarded various literary awards, including Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 2004. Meanwhile, the literati paid tributes to Dawar Khan Daud for his services to the Pashto language and literature. They termed his death a big loss to the Pashto language.