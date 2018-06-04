Public service to continue: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said they will continue the journey of public service even after July 25 as they have always worked hard to overcome the deprivation of people. While talking to former ministers and MPAs Sunday, Shahbaz said the journey of public service started from Punjab will extend to whole of Pakistan.

Furthermore, he added that PML-N government constructed roads, bridges; setting up metro bus and Orange Line metro train, schools, colleges, universities, medical centres, new hospitals and reshaped old hospitals.

Anyone who has doubts should visit the hospitals in far-off districts such as Muzaffargarh and Layyah, where high quality medicines and CT scan test facilities are available for free, he added.

“We honour our words as people can compare the situation of loadshedding before 2013 and after 2018, the difference is clear,” he further added. He said energy projects worth billions of rupees have been set up in Punjab, and now electricity generated in the province is being used by other provinces through national grid.