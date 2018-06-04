Power cuts, low gas pressure in Takht Bhai protested

TAKHT BHAI: The residents of various areas here on Sunday took out protest rally against the ongoing prolonged power outages and low gas pressure.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Sui Northern Gas Private Limited (SNGPL), the residents belonging to various areas including Hajiabad, Gharibabad, Sharifabad, Sheikhano Banda and Munaf Banda gathered in front of the press club.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan's son Asad Khan, Pervez Gul Babu, Master Mujahid and Noor Nabi Mohmand and others said that carrying out prolonged power cuts in 'sehr' and 'iftar' was an injustice to the people. Low gas pressure had also added to the miseries of the people, they lamented. They asked the Pesco and the SNGPL officials to resolve the issues of power cuts and low gas pressure or else a protest campaign would be launched.