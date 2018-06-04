Unlawful beneficiaries to face law: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, who is also secretary general of the MMA, said the MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce the MMA election manifesto.

He was speaking at a public Iftar programme in NA-130.

He was speaking at a public Iftar programme in NA-130. Liaqat Baloch said that all those who had secured unlawful benefits under the government umbrella were bound to fall in the grip of the law. He said the MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce the MMA election manifesto. He said the MMA parliamentary boards comprising provincial and district heads of the component parties had been set up and these would forward their recommendations to the central parliamentary board.

He said that a 10-member central parliamentary board of the MMA had been constituted. Its members are Liaqat Baloch, Muhammad Akram Durrani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Asadullah Bhutto, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Allama Ramzan Tauqir, Rana Shafiq Pasroori, and Muhammad Fiaz Khan. He said the MMA candidate would be the one who has been issued ticket by the central parliamentary board and in case of any dispute, the decision of the supreme council would be final.