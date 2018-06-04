Kalabagh Dam need of hour, says PTDC chief

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor has said that construction of Kalabagh Dam was need of the hour, it was imperative for achieving sustainable national development and progress.

He highlighted the importance of building new and mega water reservoirs saying that water will be one of the major issues confronting in near future. He said that construction of Kalabagh Dam would not only resolve country's water crises but would bring prosperity to the country and provide jobs to thousands of people. “Those opposing Kalabagh dam are in fact against Pakistan and its development,” he added.

He underlined the need for evolving consensus on construction of much-delayed Kalabagh Dam as it would help increase the country’s water storage capacity and meet agriculture and energy sectors.

He said that agriculture was considered backbone of the national economy for which sufficient water supply was must to get required results. He said the dam would also reduce water scarcity in the country by raising the water table. He was of the view that besides production of 36,000 megawatt electricity from this dam much of country's water crisis be resolved with the construction of Dam.