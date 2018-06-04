Examining harassment

In a social media post that has been widely circulated and created a deep sense of shock, scores of underage girls studying at a college in Islamabad have reported that they were inappropriately touched and sexually harassed by an examiner appointed by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. The girls were taking an intermediate science exam practical at the time of the incident. There are reports the same examiner had also harassed other female students in the past. Some of these students have stepped forward with their own accounts. After the public outcry, the principal of the college has said that the matter had been reported to the FBISE and firm action has been demanded. The FBISE has formed a committee to investigate the matter. It is, however, important to note that the action from the college came only when student after student gave testimony on social media. It should have been handled long before the girls were left with no choice but to resort to this. They have said they attempted to report the incident to the college principal, alongside male peers who had witnessed the molestation. The concerned examiner has claimed innocence.

It also seems likely that this is the mere tip of the iceberg. Female students from various branches of a Karachi school have on social media reported harassment by male teachers. There are other cases of harassment on campuses that many of us are aware of but rarely discuss. Rules imposed by colleges that state male and female students must maintain a specific distance between themselves, or action by groups on campus to separate students of the opposite gender studying together within classrooms as has happened at Punjab University and other places of learning, seem ludicrous against this backdrop. It is time we took up the issue of harassment far more seriously. There must be no more cover-ups, no more suggestions that the girls are simply seeking attention or that they should have acted more strongly to protect themselves during their exam. This is of course extremely difficult since the victims did not know that others were suffering the same fate. There is every reason to believe that other incidents occur. Only if authorities take tough action against such predators will matters improve. The issue is not one of morality or interaction between the genders. It is one of persons in positions of power misusing their authority to target the vulnerable. We hope that other women and girls who have suffered in a similar fashion at institutions anywhere in the country will also speak out.