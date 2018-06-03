Iran oil exports highest since nuclear deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Iran's oil exports hit 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Saturday, a new record since the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran in 2016, and despite the threats of fresh US sanctions.
US President Donald Trump on May 8 said the United States was exiting a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and would impose new sanctions that seek to reduce the country´s oil shipments. Iran exported 2.4 million bpd of crude oil in May, SHANA reported, and 300,000 bpd of natural gas condensate.
Iran´s oil exports was 2.6 bpd in April. The estimates from Geneva-based Petro-Logistics suggested this week that Iranian oil buyers are not rushing to cut volumes from OPEC´s third-largest producer.
The US sanctions have a 180-day period during which buyers should "wind down" purchases. The bulk of Iran's crude exports, at least 1.8 million bpd, goes to Asia.
