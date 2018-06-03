Israeli military to investigate killing

JERUSALEM/GAZA: The Israeli military said on Saturday it was investigating the apparent killing by its troops of a Palestinian nurse on Friday during protests along the Gaza border.

Health officials and witnesses said Israeli forces shot dead 21-year-old Razan al-Najar, a volunteer medic, as she ran towards the border fence, east of the south Gaza city of Khan Younis, in a bid to reach a casualty.

The Israeli military said Palestinian militants had attacked its troops along the border with gunfire and a grenade.

In a written statement on Saturday, the military said it would investigate al-Najar´s death.

The Israeli military said in its statement: "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) constantly works to draw operational lessons and reduce the number of casualties in the area of the Gaza Strip security fence.

Unfortunately, the Hamas terror organization deliberately and methodically places civilians in danger. "On Friday the United States, Israel's ally, vetoed a Kuwaiti-drafted UN Security Council resolution that condemned Israel´s use of force against Palestinian civilians.