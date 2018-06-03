Al Jazeera postpones meeting with ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council’s efforts to secure raw footage of the Al Jazeera documentary on spot-fixing have been rebuffed after the Doha-based television network said that an imminent meeting with cricket’s governing body would be “premature”.

Two days ago, ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said both parties would sit down in London this week to discuss the ICC getting access to the unedited version of Cricket’s Match Fixers which went on air on Sunday.

However, a spokesperson for Al Jazeera’s investigative unit has now said such a meeting should be pushed back to a later date, considering the “potential” investigations that may happen in India and Sri Lanka, where the documentary alleges spot-fixing took place.

Al Jazeera had stated in its documentary that it would “cooperate fully” with the relevant authorities. On that basis, the ICC’s anti-corruption unit got in touch, seeking full and unedited content — which Cricinfo understands to be 15 hours’ long — to conduct its own investigations.

Richardson suggested the two parties were likely to meet on Saturday to discuss a way forward but the Al Jazeera spokesman said, “with regard to a potential meeting with the ICC, the broadcaster had to take into account ongoing legal considerations, including potential criminal investigations into the spot-fixing allegations in Sri Lanka and India. That being the case, a meeting with the ICC would be premature at this stage”.