Saha ruled out of Afghan Test

MUMBAI: India’s Wriddhiman Saha has been ruled out of this month’s one-off Test against Afghanistan with a thumb injury that will need up to six weeks to heal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper injured his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League playoffs on May 25.

Saha will be replaced by Dinesh Karthik for the match starting June 14 in Bengaluru, when Afghanistan will make their debut in the five-day format after being granted full member status along with Ireland last June.

“He was under observation by the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the management has decided to give him adequate rest before the start of the England Test series,” the BCCI said in a statement. “Saha’s recovery period is expected to be around five to six weeks.”